Ways to Conserve Water in Your Home

Native and drought-tolerant landscaping: By choosing plant breeds that are adapted to your local climate and require little water, you can all but eliminate water usage in your yard. Landscape architect Brennan Cox suggests how to get started. "Drought tolerance starts first with an acceptance of the flora that grows where you live," he says. "While planting doesn’t need to be dominated by natives, it should start with an understanding of what native plants can complement other drought-tolerant plants. This information comes from many trips to the nursery, books, and other informational sources."