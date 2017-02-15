Waves of Change in Architectural Landscaping

In need of a refreshing upgrade to their architectural landscaping design, Kohl’s state of the art Customer Service and Operations Center looked to David Harris and David Forren, the creative entrepreneurial minds behind Slick Rock, Inc and Riverbed Concrete, to solve their commercial architectural design problems.

Proposing a variety of commercial concrete planter solutions that would make for a great fit in a corporate environment, David chose to deliver two products, in particular, that gave this corporate location a contemporary look with a unique, custom waved rim to really accentuate the surrounding landscape. Concrete products used: ● Large Waves ● Medium Waves The dual combination of these two concrete planters provided the perfect accent for both retail and corporate environments; certainly making Kohl’s Customer Service and Operations Center pop with creativity.

Placed on the first floor, outside of windows, on top of pillars and next to high traffic entryways of the building, both the large and medium wave series concrete planters continue to make a significant impression on both the visitors and employees of Kohl’s. About the Wave Series