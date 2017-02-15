Waves of Change in Architectural Landscaping
In need of a refreshing upgrade to their architectural landscaping design, Kohl’s state of the art Customer Service and Operations Center looked to David Harris and David Forren, the creative entrepreneurial minds behind Slick Rock, Inc and Riverbed Concrete, to solve their commercial architectural design problems.
Proposing a variety of commercial concrete planter solutions that would make for a great fit in a corporate environment, David chose to deliver two products, in particular, that gave this corporate location a contemporary look with a unique, custom waved rim to really accentuate the surrounding landscape.
Concrete products used:
The dual combination of these two concrete planters provided the perfect accent for both retail and corporate environments; certainly making Kohl’s Customer Service and Operations Center pop with creativity.
Placed on the first floor, outside of windows, on top of pillars and next to high traffic entryways of the building, both the large and medium wave series concrete planters continue to make a significant impression on both the visitors and employees of Kohl’s.
About the Wave Series
Available in over 15 different sizes, Slick Rock did a fantastic job fitting each of these applications with their own unique pairings as to create that one of a kind look that is imperative for a powerful corporate impression.
This particular series of concrete planters has been used in various residential, retail and corporate projects around the country including cities such as San Antonio, TX, Dallas TX, Monte Sereno, CA, Sacramento, CA, Winston Salem, NC, Wenatchee, WA, Ontario, OR, Fredericksburg, VA and Chicago, IL.
To view the full case study along with many others, please visit Slick Rock’s Architectural Landscape Case Studies.