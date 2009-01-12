Water Rower Makes a Splash
By Aaron Britt
Household exercise machines are typically a dismal affair: bulky treadmills and unsightly elliptical machines relegated to back bedrooms or the garage. Which is why the rather handsome Water Rower comes as such a surprise, easily leaving those long, black erg machines beloved by college crew teams in its wake.



A piece of exercise equipment that prizes both function and aesthetics, the designer of this sleek machine appear to have considered the 23 and a half hours of the day that you're not using it. In both wood (ash, cherry or walnut) or metal (steel and stainless steel), and designed to be a foot shorter than the competition, even those not entirely enamored with the device's aesthetics will have an easier time storing it away.  Stroke, stroke, stroke...

