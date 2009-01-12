Water Rower Makes a Splash





A piece of exercise equipment that prizes both function and aesthetics, the designer of this sleek machine appear to have considered the 23 and a half hours of the day that you're not using it. In both wood (ash, cherry or walnut) or metal (steel and stainless steel), and designed to be a foot shorter than the competition, even those not entirely enamored with the device's aesthetics will have an easier time storing it away. Stroke, stroke, stroke...



