WALL DECALS FROM BLIK



Little adds a bit of visual spice to the walls like a pop of color. Wallpaper is a fine bet, and the growing glut of the stuff should make it easy enough to separate the wheat from the chaff. Wall decals have also had something of a vogue, and in that vein we turn to the 2x4 collection for Blik. A handful of new designs by 2x4, a firm of identity designers who have worked for MTV, Prada, and other "seems-I've-heard-of-them" brands, are certainly worth a look. In fact they defy you not to notice them.