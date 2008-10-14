Wall Calendar to Keep Track of the Big Picture

Christiaan Postma is a Dutch designer blurring the lines between design, time and functional objects. Among his projects: an exploding clock and this calendar wallpaper. And when a year gets expanded to the size of your living room wall it certainly puts time at the forefront; not only as a reminder of how quickly days are passing, but also a nice way of remembering how you've spent your time so far. In this calendar, the future is as important as the past.



Image via christiaanpostma.nl