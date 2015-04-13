Volunteer for the Dwell Home Tour and Get an Inside Look at Brooklyn's Most Modern Residences
As a Home Tour Volunteer you will work with the Home Tours Operations Manager to help with specific tasks that will range from checking guests in to ushering them through the beautiful homes. Working as a Home Tour docent is a great opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most progressive work in the design industry and meet like-minded design professionals and enthusiasts. The volunteer sessions are approximately eight hours in length from 9am to 4pm, on Saturday, May 9th. Docents will also need to attend a brief information session on Monday, May 4th or Wednesday, May 6th from 6-7pm.
We offer the following compensation for all volunteers:
- 12-month subscription to Dwell magazine (we will extend your subscription if you are already a subscriber)
- (1) Ticket to BKLYN Designs
- (1) Ticket to Dwell on Design NY
- Meal stipend
- Ticket to attend Meet the Architects night on May 7
Sign up to be a Home Tour Volunteer by emailing adam@dwell.com.