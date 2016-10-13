VOLATA: The App Controlled Bicycle

Volata Cycles is the creation of automotive engineer Marco Salvioli and Mattia De Santis, who was designing and manufacturing high-concept bicycle designs in Milan.

Like existing bike add-on computers the unit can track speed and performance; the Volata adds weather forecasting, turn-by-turn directions, heart rate monitoring, and smartphone notification about performance and security (a GPS-based anti-theft system works with a motion detection unit, monitoring the bike status, sending notifications about the bicycle’s location in case of theft).

Volata Cycle founders Marco Salvioli and Mattia De Santis designed Volata to merge their passion for cycling with more refined integration of technology, collaborating between a San Francisco headquarters and their R&D and Design office in Milan, Italy.

The bicycle isn’t just connected in terms of rider info/data, but also mechanically modified: a belt drive transmission replaces the conventional chain, eliminating traditional gear system maintenance; paired with an internal-gear hub Shimano Alfine 11 di2 with electronic shifting, riding around town on this bike should be comfortable for all fitness levels. Automated front and tail lights with a 96 dB electronic horn also add an extra layer of safety for bicyclists navigating city traffic.