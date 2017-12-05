Find Fresh Foods in an Even Fresher Locale in Montreal
Find Fresh Foods in an Even Fresher Locale in Montreal

Plants and pastels enliven VertU Bar Santé.

With a style as invigorating as its menu, VertU Bar Santé is a combination juice bar, eatery, and health food grocer serving Montreal’s Mile End section. 

For the interior, Issa Design specified fruity pastels inspired by nature, including mango, lemon, and melon. Two NutriTower planters, which the kitchen uses to cultivate herbs, are encircled by an infinity table.

Black-and-white mosaic tile forms the flooring beneath an infinity table.&nbsp;

VertU offers made-to-order salads, smoothies, pressed juices, and more. And for those who crave a different kind of replenishment, it also has a license to serve to alcohol. 

VertU Bar Santé is located at 125, St-Viateur Ouest and open between 11am-9pm, seven days a week. 

Rustic brass fixtures are attached to a wall of subway tile that has been arranged in a herringbone pattern.

Rustic brass fixtures are attached to a wall of subway tile that has been arranged in a herringbone pattern.