Valerie x Commune Design Chocolates

Commune Chocolates is the result of a collaboration between Commune Design and Valerie Confections, each Angeleno companies intent on keeping their materials and production local, though I somehow doubt that the sweets come from cocoa trees in West Covina. Nonetheless, the partnership between the two L.A. brands brings together two of the the city's leaders in design and food.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The motif for both the packaging and the chocolates themselves was based on Byzantine tiles, and when you open the box you see them laid out in a repeating grid that immediately brings to mind ideas of repetition and infinity that are so common in Middle Eastern architecture and decor.