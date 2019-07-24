Utah Bound

Despite its geographical separation from mid-century hotbeds such as Chicago and Southern California, Salt Lake City has long been connected to modernism in the United States. After working closely with Frank Lloyd Wright as a draftsman, architect Taylor Woolley brought the Prairie style back to his native Utah in 1917. In 1952, John Sugden, who studied under Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Ludwig Hilberseimer at the Illinois Institute of Technology, started his firm in Salt Lake City—bringing with him a modern new aesthetic that influenced local architects and homeowners for years to come.