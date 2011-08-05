Uniform Wares Watches
By Aaron Britt –
I've long coveted a 200 series watch from the English watchmaker Uniform Wares. Poems in simplicity, functionalism, and less-is-more design, these watches are a dashing accessory for any designy dapper Dan. And considering that they ring-up in the hundreds of dollars, instead of hundreds of thousands, they are a decidedly affordable brand of design-forward fashion. This crane.tv video from earlier this year shows founders Patrick Bek and Oliver Fowles discussing their inspiration, process, and goals for Uniform Wares. Tip of the hat to The Fox is Black for turning me on to the video. If only I could get him to buy me one of these watches.