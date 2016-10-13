Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect
View Photos

Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect

Add to
Like
Share
By Design Milk / Published by Design Milk
Wedge-shaped house nestled into Petersham, Sydney

 The Unfurled House, by Christopher Polly Architect, consists of the original structure with a Federation masonry front and a new, two-story framed volume attached. Located in Petersham, Sydney, Australia, the addition creates a split-level design when connected to the original scale, helping to blend in with the larger and smaller houses in the neighborhood.

Originally posted by Caroline Williamson

Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 1 of 21 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 2 of 21 -


In the back of the house, "wedges" project out to create additional storage on the ground floor terrace. It also allows for a built-in daybed in the public living space and a private reading area upstairs in the bedroom.

Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 3 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 4 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 5 of 21 -

The addition’s windows help bring additional natural light to the interior, along with encouraging passive ventilation.

Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 6 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 7 of 21 -


Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 8 of 21 -

An opening in the ceiling gives the illusion of more space while filtering additional light to the ground floor.

Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 9 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 10 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 11 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 12 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 13 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 14 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 15 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 16 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 17 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 18 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 19 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 20 of 21 -
Unfurled House By Christopher Polly Architect - Photo 21 of 21 -