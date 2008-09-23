Two Jakes
By Jamie Waugh
There are these two brothers with last name Jacobs. Once in the not-distant past they opened a furniture shop on Williamsburg's design row (Wythe Avenue, according to the street sign). It grew in popularity; one Jacob moved on. Even though he was replaced by a friendly gentleman named Alex Walsh, the shop is still called Two Jakes, and it's quite a destination if you're looking for vintage industrial office furniture or new modern living room and kitchen pieces.

There is a lot of inventory (read: most prices aren't those of museum pieces) and they aim to move this inventory quickly, flowing it from estate sales to the showroom into people's homes at a nice jiffy pace. Many of the usual suspects are represented, from Eero Saarinen for Knoll to Alvar Aalto for Artek; mix that with an amalgam of fun, industrial steel relics and you have instant Brooklyn chic.

