Tucker Lamp by Tucker Waugh
View Photos

Tucker Lamp by Tucker Waugh

Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt
I was perusing the perpetually well done output of Working Class Studio, a division of the Savannah College of Art and Design, the other day and came across a lovely lamp by furniture designer and SCAD alum Tucker Waugh. The eponymous Tucker Lamp cuts a nice modern profile, lights the room from both above and below, and at a very economical $110 certainly makes it the best single way to make your well Ikea-ed friends envious without a Ligne Roset budget.

This acrylic table lamp stands 19" high by 9" wide and comes with a pair of drum shades in both walnut veneer and white acrylic. I think I prefer the black body with the walnut veneer, though white on white certainly affects that cool, contempo vibe. It also comes with a 60 watt bulb, making it a fine accent to your current living room lighting scene.

Tucker Lamp by Tucker Waugh - Photo 1 of 3 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Even a pair of Tucker Lamps on either nightstand, or a trio on top of a piano, as this yorkie seems to prefer, might make good sense. All told this is a fine bit of inexpensive design, and further proof that SCAD should stay on any design-seeker's radar.

Tucker Lamp by Tucker Waugh - Photo 2 of 3 -
Tucker Lamp by Tucker Waugh - Photo 3 of 3 -