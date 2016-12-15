Try Mindful for Chrome

Mindful (beta) from Adrian Zumbrunnen may just be the thing you need to mix up your creative flow.

It's really simple. Mindful is a Chrome extension that syncs across all your browsers and is a way to quickly capture tasks, notes, or things you want to remember for later or stay focused on.

Adrian is a designer at Google, and formerly was at iA, the group behind the iconic iA Writer.

Mindful follows in the same vein as Writer with a minimal, focused, monospaced vibe in two colors: light or dark.

Check out Mindful. Upvote it on Product Hunt.