Traveling With Michelle

Handmade in Colorado, the Klettersack Backpack is the perfect companion to weekend travel. The spacious pack can hold up to 22 liters, while the slim silhouette ensures that it is not overly bulky. The exterior of the pack includes leather lash tabs, making it easy to secure extra gear or attach a bike light for hikes and rides in the dark. The bag features a laptop sleeve, zippered top pocket, and side pockets for water bottles or extra gear.