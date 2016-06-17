Traveling With Michelle
View Photos

Traveling With Michelle

Add to
Like
Share
By Michelle Brunner
I love to travel here are some of my favorite things to take with me on the road!
Handmade in Colorado, the Klettersack Backpack is the perfect companion to weekend travel. The spacious pack can hold up to 22 liters, while the slim silhouette ensures that it is not overly bulky. The exterior of the pack includes leather lash tabs, making it easy to secure extra gear or attach a bike light for hikes and rides in the dark. The bag features a laptop sleeve, zippered top pocket, and side pockets for water bottles or extra gear.

Handmade in Colorado, the Klettersack Backpack is the perfect companion to weekend travel. The spacious pack can hold up to 22 liters, while the slim silhouette ensures that it is not overly bulky. The exterior of the pack includes leather lash tabs, making it easy to secure extra gear or attach a bike light for hikes and rides in the dark. The bag features a laptop sleeve, zippered top pocket, and side pockets for water bottles or extra gear.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Bo Kaap

Known as the "Upper City", or the Malay Quarter, this colorful series of streets has historically been home to Cape Town’s Muslim population and cape Malay culture. Here, visitors can stop by local spice markets, take a scenic walk, and generally experience one of the city’s most celebrated historic areas. Photo by Laura Feinstein.

Add credit
#coolhunting<span> <a href="/discover/travel">#travel</a></span><span> <a href="/discover/gear">#gear</a></span>

#coolhunting #travel #gear

#AceHotel<span> <a href="/discover/Hospitality">#Hospitality</a></span><span> <a href="/discover/ModernDesign">#ModernDesign</a></span><span> <a href="/discover/Travel">#Travel</a></span><span> <a href="/discover/Seattle">#Seattle</a></span>

#AceHotel #Hospitality #ModernDesign #Travel #Seattle

A trove of yet more vibrantly colored rugs, pillows, and blankets.

A trove of yet more vibrantly colored rugs, pillows, and blankets.

In travel mode, the Cricket Trailer measures 15 feet long, six and a half feet wide, and six feet ten inches tall (ground to roof), but when the top is popped up, it provides six feet two inches of interior headspace.

In travel mode, the Cricket Trailer measures 15 feet long, six and a half feet wide, and six feet ten inches tall (ground to roof), but when the top is popped up, it provides six feet two inches of interior headspace.