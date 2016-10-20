Travel by Design: Rent a Wright

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT RENTAL 1: PENFIELD HOUSE

Nestled in 30 wooded acres of Lake County, Ohio, you’ll find one of Wright’s nine Buckeye State Usonian structures. Completed in 1955, the Willoughby Hills, Ohio residence sits next to a lot said to be the site for Wright’s final (unbuilt) residential project, the plans of which were literally left on his drawing board when he passed away. The bottleneck entry of the completed Penfield House explodes out into a panoramic view framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, while the floating staircase, supported by ceiling beams, effortlessly descends between stories. True to form, the clean lines created by red-stained wood and ochre walls continue the architect’s hallmark of understated interplay with the natural setting of tall timbers. Unusual for the architect, however, were the extended heights to accommodate the 6-feet-8-inch tall Louis Penfield, who contracted the project. When asked if he could design a house for someone of that stature, Wright paused, then responded, "Yes, but we’ll have to design a machine to tip you sideways first." Whatever your elevation, we think the Penfield House has all the Wright stuff.

FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT RENTAL 2: PALMER HOUSE Photogenic from every angle, this late-era Wright was commissioned in 1950. Trees seem to encircle every room, and the cantilevered overhang complements geometric playfulness—there are no 90-degree corners to be found. The nearby Teahouse and Wright-designed furniture also dot the space and add to the ambiance of a truly legendary rental opportunity.

FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT RENTAL 3: PETERSON HOUSE On a serene Wisconsin lakeside stay, this concentrated cabin packs a lot into its teeny 880 square feet. The soaring roof frames the idyllic views to the west and south, and the grand chimney rises more than two stories. Narrow bedroom windows provide the right wash of light while maintaining privacy, and the living room boasts the only decorative element: plywood pine trees set into a narrow row of windows. The one-bedroom hideout comes with a pull-out couch, and reservations fill up quickly.

FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT RENTAL 4: BACH HOUSE

Built in 1915 in Chicago’s East Rogers Park neighborhood, the Emil Bach house brings modernity to the home of the Magnificent Mile. Geometrically cubic, the property is a cornerstone of his Prairie school design period and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Cozy up to the tiered brick fireplace or lounge in the second-floor study trundle bed. With this prime real estate across the street from Lake Michigan, it’s easy to make this Wright your own sweet home for a night.