Beat the Heat With These Svelte Ceiling Fans That Cost Less Than $250

It’s time to up the cool factor.
Text by

From sleek, minimal styles to compact options for lower ceilings, keep the breezes flowing with these hardworking ceiling fans.

Hunter Fans Cassius Outdoor Ceiling Fan
Lumens
52-inches of whisper-quiet power. The Hunter Fans Cassius Outdoor Ceiling Fan features clean, masculine lines that power through 3 separate speeds to cool down any interior or exterior space.
Hunter Fans Dempsey Ceiling Fan
Lumens
Contemporary in design, the Dempsey Ceiling Fan by Hunter Fans easily fits into living spaces without drawing too much attention itself. Four wood-toned ceiling fan blades efficiently cool a room in as little time possible.
Minka Aire Fans Kafe Ceiling Fan
Lumens
Timelessly elegant, modernly functional. The Minka Aire Kafe Ceiling Fan brings an upgrade to the world’s most classic fan design, now fully loaded with the motor functionality needed to power wide-space rooms and commercial settings.
Emerson Fans Loft Ceiling Fan
Lumens
The Emerson Loft Ceiling Fan injects refreshing simplicity through the surrounding space with its sleek design and high-efficiency air circulation. The Loft Ceiling Fan features three intelligently designed contoured plastic airfoil blades, an Energy Star Rating, and limited lifetime motor warranty.
Emerson Fans Tilo Ceiling Fan
Lumens
Its smooth lines and curved blades will fit nicely into a variety of indoor spaces. The Emerson Tilo Ceiling Fan has three blades, with a 30" blade span and a 18 degree blade pitch.
Craftmade Fans Helios Ceiling Fan
Lumens
Helios, god of the sun in Greek mythology, makes his presence known in your decor with the Craftmade Helios Ceiling Fan. A wide shade of frosted glass illuminates all before it, while a stylish and austere design makes the fan a great example of contemporary design.
Hunter Fans Chronicle Ceiling Fan
YLighting
Took its inspiration from industrial design, the Chronicle Ceiling Fan by Hunter Fans contains rivets and revealed machinery that pairs nicely with most interior spaces. Chronicle is damp rated and best in large open spaces, or covered environments with moisture or humidity.
Kichler Canfield Ceiling Fan
Lumens
Great for a range of spaces, the Kichler Canfield Ceiling Fan features two size options for the more intimate living room (30") or the regular sized bedroom (44"). Choose from several blade finish combinations.
Minka Aire Fans Vital LED Ceiling Fan
YLighting
Minka Aire's Vital LED Ceiling Fan complements any cutting-edge living space with its clean and polished style. Timeless form and energy efficiency make this robust ceiling fan an ideal home fixture while creating a calm and fresh place to relax.
Minka Aire Fans New Era Ceiling Fan
Lumens
Refreshing simplicity. Defined by soft lines, the Minka Aire New Era Ceiling Fan offers traditional design with modern energy efficiency. Featuring curved blades that offer a gentler edge, this fan creates excellent air flow with an Energy Star qualification.
Minka Aire Fans Kewl Ceiling Fan
Lumens
The Minka Aire Kewl Ceiling Fan is modern, retro, fun and cool, all rolled up into one. And it's available in (make a statement) Red, in addition to Silver, White and Black.
Quorum International Gusto Ceiling Fan
Lumens
The perfect choice for those desiring simple yet sophisticated design. The Quorum Gusto Ceiling Fan has a 30" diameter, making it ideal for smaller spaces like bathrooms or laundry rooms. If these spaces have low ceilings, the dual-mount canopy allows for hugger installations.
Minka Aire Rudolph Ceiling Fan
YLighting
Rudolph, designed in 2016, is inspired by a contemporary architect of the 50's, brilliantly exemplifying a classic and clean three bladed design most popular in today's modern home furnishings.
Wind River Droid Ceiling Fan
Lumens
The Wind River Droid Ceiling Fan showcases the latest in modern fan technology. Its sleek design is made of three blades, each aerodynamically shaped for more effective air circulation, and a compact motor housing that rotates them with ease up to 170 RPM. Available in several metallic finishes.
Minka Aire Spacesaver Flush Mount Ceiling Fan
Lumens
Keep cool in small spaces with the Spacesaver Flush Mount Ceiling Fan from Minka Aire. The compact 3-blade design is perfectly sized for small kitchens, baths, hallways, laundry rooms and walk-in closets. It's a good fit for low ceilings or tiny homes too.
Minka Aire Wave Ceiling Fan
Lumens
Inspired by the graceful, repeating form of rolling ocean waves. In addition to its creatively contemporary design, the Minka Aire Wave Ceiling Fan features a 52" blade span and includes a handheld remote and a 6" downrod.
Monte Carlo Studio Ceiling Fan
Lightology
The Studio Ceiling Fan was designed with lofts and high-ceilinged environments in mind. This high-tech looking fan is both sleek and functional with its clean looks and Energy Star rating. With five finish options to choose form Studio is perfect for any space.
Minka Aire Roto Ceiling Fan
YLighting
The Roto Ceiling Fan spins classic industrial into sleek, streamlined modern design with an impeccable and well edited minimalist silhouette.
