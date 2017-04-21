Top 5 Homes of the Week That Embrace Seclusion

Featured homes were submitted by members of the Dwell community through our new feature, Add a Home. Add your home to Dwell.com/homes today.

1. Grândola Residence Architect: ColectivArquitectura, Location: Grândola, Setúbal, Portugal Situated in the desert, this abode celebrates minimal design and a relaxing atmosphere. The residence has a beautiful indoor/outdoor space, with glass sliding doors and a modern back deck.

2. Studhorse Architect: Olson Kundig, Location: Winthrop, Washington From the architect: "Riffing on the tradition of tents around a campfire, the parti of the building is three tents surrounding the central pavilion with family room and kitchen. Four small, unattached structures are scattered around a central courtyard and pool. The 20 acre site is nestled in the northern portion of the 60-mile-long glacial valley and the buildings are arranged to frame carefully composed views of the surrounding Studhorse Ridge and Pearrygin Lake."

3. Casa Lama Architect: Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects, Location: Balearic Islands, Spain From the architect: "Located on the rocky coast of the Balearic Island of Mallorca in Santa Ponsa, not far from Palma, this family house is pushed into a steep hillside, celebrating its Mediterranean proximity. The design responds to the site’s foremost demand, which is to open itself up to the seascape."

4. Pasture Project Architect: Imbue Design, Location: Holladay, Utah From the architect: "Their sustainable single family home stands at the foot of the majestic Mount Olympus in the Salt Lake Valley. Designed to incorporate passive heating and cooling strategies this home relies on sun angles and natural convection to heat and cool year round."