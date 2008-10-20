View Photos
Tools for Living
By Laure Joliet –
Just in time for budgets to shrink everywhere, Design Within Reach unveils their new Tools For Living line of impeccably designed everyday objects. All pieces that are much cheaper than a Saarinen table but more expensive (and more beautiful) than, say, a Brita.
Although still out of reach for many, the Tools for Living line is a great gateway drug for higher design. Sucked in by a minimal stapler or the perfect trivet, the Tools give you a taste for something better and for less than what the big pieces go for. Some may balk at the $90 price tag for something like the water filter (it never needs new filters), but having seen a lot of the pieces close up, they are beautiful, solid, and well designed–virtually modern heirlooms in the making.
See the entire line on the DWR Website.
