



Although still out of reach for many, the Tools for Living line is a great gateway drug for higher design. Sucked in by a minimal stapler or the perfect trivet, the Tools give you a taste for something better and for less than what the big pieces go for. Some may balk at the $90 price tag for something like the water filter (it never needs new filters), but having seen a lot of the pieces close up, they are beautiful, solid, and well designed–virtually modern heirlooms in the making.







See the entire line on the DWR Website.