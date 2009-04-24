Tonight: Objectified in America

We’ll be discussing the nature of objects, how we relate to them, and how they shape the world around us. My four panelists will be Hustwit; Bill Moggridge, founder of IDEO , and one of the designers in the film; Tom Dair, founder of Smart Design ; and Philip Wood, founder of CITIZEN:Citizen .

Wood and I had dinner after the movie with some other Bay Area design-types like Peter Stathis of Virtual Studio, Ethan Imboden of Jimmy Jane, Brian Scott of Boon Design and part-time Dwell expert Richard Hansen over cold soba noodles and sake. If a conversation half as engaging and wide-ranging as that one comes out on Friday I’ll have done my job.



We’re expecting a full house, so if you’ve not bought your ticket yet there are still a few remaining here for $15. The doors open at 6:30pm and we expect to be underway by 7pm at AutoDesk Gallery at 1 Market St., Suite 200 in San Francisco. I hope to see you there.





View Larger Map