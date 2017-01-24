Todd Bracher’s Stripped-Down Sustenance House Asks, What do We Really Need to Live?

Four walls and a roof. That’s all a home need provide, the saying goes. Yet in reality, the structures we inhabit are hardly monastic. Many of us have separate places to eat breakfast and dinner, washrooms that don’t include showers or tubs, hidden chambers for concealing things we don’t use, or rooms built just for machines. Designer Todd Bracher calls these appendages "legacies," holdovers from a bygone era, and he’s tired of them.

"I started thinking about the basics of living, instead of trying to deal with all the stuff that we have," Bracher told us recently as he prepared his Das Haus concept. Sustenance House, which debuted this week at imm Cologne, strives to peel away the home’s superfluous layers and rediscover its essential nature.

Bracher began by eliminating the single-purpose rooms that make up most single-family residences. Among the causalities were the dining room, living area, kitchen, and bedroom. What he was left with, two cubes, a wedge-shaped outdoor area, and a floating roof, lumps many states of being into a few zones. The first, a pebbly courtyard, serves as a kind of outdoor washroom. Here, sheltered in a nook of the building (and presumably in a balmy climate miles from neighbors), hypothetical residents may appreciate nature as they clean themselves.