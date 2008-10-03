To Do: Edible Estates Demonstration Garden





The Edible Estates Demonstration Garden presents two possibilities: a typical lawn and an edible garden. After the initial growing cycle the lawn is a lawn and the edible garden is an explosion of fruits, vegetables, butterflies, bees, and life.



Throughout the year the team at Descanso has been compiling data to show how much time, energy, water, and fertilizer goes into each garden and what each garden has been able to yield.



Watch an interview with Fritz and the Head of Horticulture at Descanso on the KCET Website.



See the garden during the Fall Harvest at Descanso Gardens in La Canada, which is just outside Los Angeles, California.