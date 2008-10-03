To Do: Edible Estates Demonstration Garden
View Photos

To Do: Edible Estates Demonstration Garden

Add to
Like
Share
By Laure Joliet
Earlier this year Fritz Haeg embarked on the first public Edible Estates Garden at southern California's Descanso Gardens in an effort to showcase the benefits of planting an abundant edible garden over the traditional (and ubiquitous) front lawn. A mere 10 months later, the garden is getting ready for its Fall Harvest.



The Edible Estates Demonstration Garden presents two possibilities: a typical lawn and an edible garden. After the initial growing cycle the lawn is a lawn and the edible garden is an explosion of fruits, vegetables, butterflies, bees, and life. 

Throughout the year the team at Descanso has been compiling data to show how much time, energy, water, and fertilizer goes into each garden and what each garden has been able to yield. 

Watch an interview with Fritz and the Head of Horticulture at Descanso on the KCET Website.

See the garden during the Fall Harvest at Descanso Gardens in La Canada, which is just outside Los Angeles, California.

To Do: Edible Estates Demonstration Garden - Photo 1 of 1 -
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample