Tippie Tent At Tokyo Design Week
By Laure Joliet
At Tokyo Design week, a tent designed by Tomoko Azumi as a personal hideaway from "speedy consumerism" is an answer to the question: "What do we really need?"
Reminiscent in scale to the living room tents we all constructed as kids out of blankets and chairs, The Tippie Tent represents a small space to call our own. No room for furniture or objects. It's our own little womb of privacy and peace where we can collect our thoughts. And although most of us won't be having any trouble pinching a penny here and there in the coming months, Azumi's Tent is a welcomed reminder to take a moment away from the activity of the everyday and go inside.
