Tippie Tent At Tokyo Design Week





Reminiscent in scale to the living room tents we all constructed as kids out of blankets and chairs, The Tippie Tent represents a small space to call our own. No room for furniture or objects. It's our own little womb of privacy and peace where we can collect our thoughts. And although most of us won't be having any trouble pinching a penny here and there in the coming months, Azumi's Tent is a welcomed reminder to take a moment away from the activity of the everyday and go inside.