Three Leading Design Galleries Weigh in At Dwell on Design NY

Three leading New York design gallery founders—Juan Garcia Mosqueda of Chamber, Evan Snyderman of R & Company, and Patrick Parrish—will join us for a panel, "The Art of Design: Exhibiting Products in the Gallery," to discuss design's place in the art world, and how presenting design in a gallery context can change our understanding and viewing experience of a given piece.

Working under the concept of "improvised carpentry," Chilean architect and carpenter Nicolás Aracena Müller has created a series of furniture pieces, using scraps of wood found across New York City. The collection, "Atalaya," is on view at Chamber through Sept. 23.

"The Art of Design" will take place on Saturday, October 3 from 1:30–2:30pm. Check out Chamber's current installation, "Atalaya," featuring works by architect and carpenter Nicolás Aracena Müller (through Sept. 23) in the above slideshow.

The furniture pieces are the result of a ten-day, in-gallery performance in which Müller transformed Chamber into a design studio, working under the constraints of a West Chelsea gallery space. Shown are a series of his self-fabricated hand tools used to make each piece.

Müller uses the urban landscape as canvas and research material—using the principles of improvisation, the found material is not altered, but suggests and informs the design itself. Each piece is unique, comprised from what Müller finds in a given locale.