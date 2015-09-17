Three Leading Design Galleries Weigh in At Dwell on Design NY
Three leading New York design gallery founders—Juan Garcia Mosqueda of Chamber, Evan Snyderman of R & Company, and Patrick Parrish—will join us for a panel, "The Art of Design: Exhibiting Products in the Gallery," to discuss design's place in the art world, and how presenting design in a gallery context can change our understanding and viewing experience of a given piece.
"The Art of Design" will take place on Saturday, October 3 from 1:30–2:30pm. Check out Chamber's current installation, "Atalaya," featuring works by architect and carpenter Nicolás Aracena Müller (through Sept. 23) in the above slideshow.
Get your tickets now to join us for three days of stimulating conversations and exhibitions. For more info, and a full list of our panelists, visit this page at dwellondesign.com.