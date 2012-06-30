This Way, Gentlemen

Combining the best traits of a bench and a butler, Hans Wegner’s 1953 Valet chair is the one piece of mid-century-modern furniture that the fastidiously turned-out chap overlooks at his peril. Marrying formal elegance—these handsome curves have been handcrafted in PP Møbler’s Danish workshop since it took over production in 1982—with a surprising functionalism, the Valet chair all but does away with the need for Jeeves. Simply raise the seat to hang your trousers; store your cufflinks, ties, and the like in the small niche the raised seat reveals; and hang a shirt over the coatrack back. We can’t think of a more ideal spot for a man, or his duds, at rest.



