Things Change / Change Things

Glass one has no words. Glass two features text that reads perfectly in its entirety on one side of the glass. Glasses three and four require that you rotate the glass just so for the words—on different sides of the glass—to line up from front to back. When the glasses are full, the message is incoherent. When clear, "things change".



Recent shows at MOCA in Los Angeles and Matthew Marks Gallery in New York have allowed McMakin venues to do what he does masterfully—explore how functionality influences meaning. The set is available at Artware Editions.