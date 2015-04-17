These Limited-Editon Prints Capture Architectural Landmarks Around the World

As native Swedes, Josefine Lillljegren and Sebastian Gokah have focused several of their prints on Swedish cities like Gothenburg and Stockholm, as well as European capitals including Berlin and Paris. The architectural series also include portraits of Tokyo and Brooklyn, rounding out the global series. The intricate prints can be used as standalone wall art, or combined with other prints in studio esinam’s Landmark and Elevations series to create an homage to one’s favorite cities and architectural marvels around the world.