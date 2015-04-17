These Limited-Editon Prints Capture Architectural Landmarks Around the World
View Photos

These Limited-Editon Prints Capture Architectural Landmarks Around the World

Add to
Like
Share
By Marianne Colahan
Founded by Josefine Lillijegren and Sebastian Gokah, studio esinam is a Swedish architecture and interior design studio that is focused on discovering the often overlooked details that make up our modern experience. Architects by trade, the founders explore buildings through an architectural lens, exploring details of buildings and landmarks that may go unnoticed by passersby. Each print from studio esinam is a part of a limited edition, 1,000-print series.

As native Swedes, Josefine Lillljegren and Sebastian Gokah have focused several of their prints on Swedish cities like Gothenburg and Stockholm, as well as European capitals including Berlin and Paris. The architectural series also include portraits of Tokyo and Brooklyn, rounding out the global series. The intricate prints can be used as standalone wall art, or combined with other prints in studio esinam’s Landmark and Elevations series to create an homage to one’s favorite cities and architectural marvels around the world.

These Limited-Editon Prints Capture Architectural Landmarks Around the World - Photo 1 of 4 -

In studio esinam’s Landmark series, the architects celebrate three landmarks from famous cities all over the world. The Brooklyn Landmarks Architectural Print includes architectural drawings of three iconic places in the city including buttresses from the Brooklyn Bridge, the tower of the Williamsburg Savings Bank Tower, alongside examples of classic brownstone townhomes. Each print in the series is artfully printed on brilliant white, environmentally friendly acid free paper, and is available in an unframed version or with a thin maple frame—in a natural wood finish or modern black or white.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

studio esinam has partnered with the Dwell Store to launch these limited edition prints in the United States. Each print is available unframed or as a framed version—a natural maple finish, painted black, or painted white frame are offered.

These Limited-Editon Prints Capture Architectural Landmarks Around the World - Photo 2 of 4 -

The Elevations Architectural Print Series is a thoughtful collection of portraits of famous international cities. In architectural drawings, elevations are flat representations of the façade of a building, showing a complete view of one building’s side. At the bottom of each Elevations Print, studio esinam includes details about each building pictured. The Paris Elevations Architectural Print includes architectural drawings of five buildings—Sacré-Cœur, Palais Garnier, Arc de Triomphe, Pont Marie, and Centre Georges Pompidou.

These Limited-Editon Prints Capture Architectural Landmarks Around the World - Photo 3 of 4 -

The Gothenburg Landmarks Architectural Print from studio esinam includes architectural drawings of three iconic places in the Swedish city including the historic Kopparmärra statue, the Läppstiftet building—nicknamed “lipstick” for its shape and color—and Göteborgs Konstmuseum, Gothenburg’s famed art museum. Despite its minimalist rendering, the Gothenburg Landmarks Print includes intricate details that show the often unobserved details of each landmark.

These Limited-Editon Prints Capture Architectural Landmarks Around the World - Photo 4 of 4 -

The Berlin Elevations Architectural Print celebrates building from the German capital, including iconic structures alongside lesser known places, focusing on the often overlooked details that comprise the modern urban experience. This print provides architectural drawings of five of Berlin’s buildings— Brandenburger Tor, Berliner Siegesäule, Am Kupfergraben 10, Berliner Fernsehturm, and Neue Nationalgalerie.