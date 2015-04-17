These Limited-Editon Prints Capture Architectural Landmarks Around the World

Founded by Josefine Lillijegren and Sebastian Gokah, studio esinam is a Swedish architecture and interior design studio that is focused on discovering the often overlooked details that make up our modern experience. Architects by trade, the founders explore buildings through an architectural lens, exploring details of buildings and landmarks that may go unnoticed by passersby. Each print from studio esinam is a part of a limited edition, 1,000-print series.
As native Swedes, Josefine Lillljegren and Sebastian Gokah have focused several of their prints on Swedish cities like Gothenburg and Stockholm, as well as European capitals including Berlin and Paris. The architectural series also include portraits of Tokyo and Brooklyn, rounding out the global series. The intricate prints can be used as standalone wall art, or combined with other prints in studio esinam’s Landmark and Elevations series to create an homage to one’s favorite cities and architectural marvels around the world.
studio esinam has partnered with the Dwell Store to launch these limited edition prints in the United States. Each print is available unframed or as a framed version—a natural maple finish, painted black, or painted white frame are offered.