These Non-Rx Glasses Can Relieve Tired, Strained Eyes

As beneficial as technology has become in our everyday lives, there's no denying staring at digital devices for hours on end can take a toll on our bodies, specifically our eyes. Yet, because our society heavily depends on the use of computers, tablets, and smartphones, it can be difficult—if not impossible—to press pause on the day when your eyes feel strained and your vision begins to blur. Enter the radical concept of computer glasses. If you spend a large amount of time behind a screen each day, this type of eyewear might just be the relief your eyes have been yearning for. After trying glasses from Pixel and Felix Gray—two brands known for delivering "happier" eyes—we're breaking down everything you need to know below.

Thanks to the use of cutting-edge lens technology, these glasses have been designed to filter out blue light that is emitted by digital devices.

What Exactly Are Computer Glasses? Computer glasses use proprietary lens technology to filter out the harsh blue light that is emitted by digital devices, while also eliminating any glare. Given that these are two main culprits behind Digital Eye Strain, the lenses allow your eyes to focus easier, which in turn decreases eye fatigue.

Because these are non-Rx glasses, this type of eyewear is a wonderful solution for anyone who spends a large amount of time behind a screen. They also work well with contacts.

Who Should Wear These Glasses? While many of us associate wearing glasses with correcting some kind of vision problem, the lenses of these single-vision computer glasses do not contain any sort of prescription, allowing them to be a great solution for anyone who spends considerable time on a computer or digital device. Although the two companies do not offer prescribed computer glasses at the moment, both brands are working on developing this kind of eyewear for the future. However, if you do have poor vision, I can attest that glasses from Pixel and Felix Gray work extremely well with prescription contacts.

Pixel and Felix Gray offer a vast range of lightweight, unisex glasses. Whether you're looking for a classic frame or are seeking a more modern twist, you're sure to find something of interest.

What Shapes and Sizes Do the Glasses Come in? A great perk about Pixel and Felix Gray is they offer a wide range of lightweight, unisex frames that are designed to fit most face shapes. Both brands have done a tremendous job at balancing function with style. While the eyewear has been built from cutting-edge lens technology, it is clear the visual aesthetics of the glasses have also been prioritized. Currently, Felix Gray's best-selling frames are the Nash, Faraday, and Roebling. Our team also tested the Turing and Kepler. For Pixel, we tried out the Cerco, Ventus, Buteo, and Thera.

Both Pixel and Felix Gray offer free shipping on all purchases. Returns and exchanges are also free within the 30-day window of your order arriving.

How Much Do the Glasses Cost? The eyewear from Pixel ranges from $70 to $85, while the selection from Felix Gray is priced from $95 to $125 (and also come with a hard case.) Both brands also offer free shipping, as well as free returns and exchanges within the first 30 days of your order arriving.

After testing out eyewear from both brands, our team has continued to experience positive results, including less eye fatigue.