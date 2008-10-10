The materials of chalkboard and rich oaks and maples abound as well; and The Upper Rust in the East Village is no exception.



It's as laden with mysterious charm as your grandfather's prep school or your grandmother's kitchen, but—because of the monochromatic palette and clean lines—reveals the earliest of modernism: industry. It's a study in both the masculine and feminine, from vintage framed sepia portraits of college sports teams to beveled mirrors, sweetly rickety plant stands to heavy industrial tables.



The best part: there are two store fronts, with room to grow.



445 E 9TH St

New York, NY 10009-4942

Phone: (212) 533-3953