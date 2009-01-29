The Puti Trees
The Puti Trees

By Laure Joliet
The Puti Trees series of posters look like a cross between a modern subway map and children's book illustrations, so you probably wouldn't guess that they're actually all about Buddhism.

Nod Young, a young ambitious designer who started his own design firm in China called Khaki Creative created these posters as a typographic interpretation of two poems quoted from The Platform Sutra of the Sixth Patriarch, the original Zen classic that dates back almost 1,500 years.

In his own words: "The poems teach us not to believe all that which exists, not even the reflection of ourselves in a mirror...It is difficult to achieve true creative freedom because we are overly concerned with aesthetics and meaning. This is why I especially enjoy these poems. I have used basic visual elements and colors to create a typographical work that represents my interpretation of design and Buddhism."

These posters are currently on sale through L'Affiche Moderne.


