The Power of Color and What Each Shade Is Best For

Color is a design superpower that can make a small room appear larger, or an expansive space feel intimate and cozy. However, deploying color is not just a matter of aesthetics—it can have a profound effect on your mood and productivity.
So when it comes to designing your space, it's important to think about how each area will be used, what feeling you want to create, and any issues you want to tackle. In general, the brightness of light colors creates an effect that seems to expand tight spaces. On the contrary, dark, warm colors create a more intimate environment.
Color has an innate psychological value that effects your emotions and alters your experience. To help you select your colors wisely, we've gathered some helpful tips about eight of the main players and examples of them being used effectively in the home.
Yellow
Yellow communicates happiness and creates a sunny effect. This bright example imbues radiant energy that's perfect for the combined dining/living space. The yellow wall echoes the sun that streams in from above and acts as a bright backdrop for the large amount of greenery. It also matches the textiles in the space.
While you may think that black surfaces can bring a space down or make it too dark, it can actually be surprisingly refreshing when done the right way. If you have a space that's already bright and receives good natural light, then black walls can be a soothing contrast to the sunlight that streams in. It makes a bold, modern statement, even in the smallest of applications.
Red
Red is known to get your adrenaline pumping and raise your energy level, which can be a beneficial way to start your day before leaving home base.
Gray
A gray room evokes a sophisticated calmness that's perfect for a library or bedroom. It's a timeless neutral that can be left alone, or enlivened with pops of color or a bright pattern. Its flexibility makes it a popular choice for most rooms—a solid gray denotes strength, while a lighter application creates a softer result.
Orange
Orange is also a bold choice, and is known to evoke enthusiasm and excitement. Many residents of modern or midcentury homes choose to paint their front doors in a bright orange hue, and insert a few applications of the color throughout the interior to create a fresh, positive vibe.
Pink
Pink doesn't just have to be for your pre-teen's bedroom. The playful color works well in living rooms that have abundant natural light. Pairing the vibrant hue with natural or masculine elements creates the perfect balance without feeling too bold or poppy.
Green
Green is considered one of the most restful colors for the eye. Because of its presence in nature, it inherently goes well with natural wood textures.
Blue
Blue is associated with calmness and dependability. Harking back to memories of the sky or the ocean, it's seen as a color that promotes relaxation.
