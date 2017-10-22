The Power of Color and What Each Shade Is Best For

So when it comes to designing your space, it's important to think about how each area will be used, what feeling you want to create, and any issues you want to tackle. In general, the brightness of light colors creates an effect that seems to expand tight spaces. On the contrary, dark, warm colors create a more intimate environment.

Color has an innate psychological value that effects your emotions and alters your experience. To help you select your colors wisely, we've gathered some helpful tips about eight of the main players and examples of them being used effectively in the home.

Yellow

Yellow communicates happiness and creates a sunny effect. This bright example imbues radiant energy that's perfect for the combined dining/living space. The yellow wall echoes the sun that streams in from above and acts as a bright backdrop for the large amount of greenery. It also matches the textiles in the space.