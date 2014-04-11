The Parking Garage: The Next Frontier in Adaptive Reuse?

What is the future of urban living? An interdisciplinary team of students at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) may have found the answer in a parking deck overlooking downtown Atlanta.

The European-themed SCADpad unit includes about 40,000 pieces of fabric and and a custom rubber surface on the floors, walls, and ceiling. Photo courtesy of the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Administrators at the college—which has campuses in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia, as well as Hong Kong and Lacoste, France—pored over census and other demographic data that suggested that there were as many as five parking spaces for every registered car in the United States. Many of these underused parking spaces are concentrated in unsightly parking decks in and around the center of major cities—areas where residential real estate is selling at a premium.

Wouldn’t it make sense, they wondered, to design micro-housing units that could fit within the footprint of a standard 135-square-foot parking space, effectively making the parking garage the next frontier for adaptive reuse?

Led by a dozen faculty members and assisted by 37 alumni, 75 SCAD students took up the challenge, developing three so-called SCADpad prototypes over the course of the last 10 months that the college unveiled this week in a garage with sweeping views of the Atlanta skyline.