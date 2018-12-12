The Muji Hut is a Masterful Take on Minimalism
...that's how Muji has chosen to introduce their new Muji Hut, a Japan-only prefab building concept that is set to release Autumn, 2017.
What I love is the consciousness of the surrounding environment that Muji has imbued into the design of the hut. To quote from their site:
Put it in the mountains, near the ocean, or in a garden, and it immediately blends in with the surroundings, inviting you to a whole new life.
Like any great design, the Muji design details reveal the same elevation of craftsmanship through the careful treatment given to each of the surfaces chosen for the Hut.
* * *
Simplicity, masterful attention to detail, and a sense of presence that blends a structure into the natural environment are no easy feats to achieve. The Muji Hut is a structural concert that blends each of these harmoniously without sacrificing on quality or focus.
The hut is set to release Autumn, 2017 for a price ¥ 3,000,000 (~$27,000 USD).
View more details on Muji's website for the hut that features a relaxing and immersive audio-visual experience.