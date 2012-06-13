The Making of Screenplay: Week 11

My biggest fear now is that we will run out of rope. At this point in time, we have completely cleaned out the remaining stock of ¼" thick silver, polypropylene rope from our supplier. There is approximately 45,000 linear feet (almost 9 miles!) of rope in this installation. We think we will have a few thousand feet left but we really won’t know for sure until we are closer to finish, since we have not yet roped the seating element. I’m crossing my fingers that it will work out although we do have an emergency backup plan if it comes to that.



Speaking of Dwell on Design, I do want to mention another project that we are launching at the show. Since the conception of Screenplay, we have been really inspired by the materiality of the rope and how it becomes spatially intense through the process of weaving. We decided that in conjunction with the launch of Screenplay, we will also launch a line of seating (prototypes, at this moment) inspired by the project. One of the reasons we continue to design installations is that we believe in applying the research and experimentation of our installation work to our other projects, whether it is a large scale building or a piece of furniture. So, please check them out when you are at the show.



Next week is the opening, and there is still so much to do before we can install the piece at the L.A. Convention Center. Hopefully everything goes according to plan, and I will be able to give you a preview of the final project in next week’s post before the big launch!



