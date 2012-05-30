The Making of Screenplay: Part 9

The main issue we needed to determine was how we would wrap the rope around the steel frame so that each loop would stay in the correct position along the length of the steel frame. The tendency is for the loop to slide along the steel frame since there is no friction to prevent it from doing otherwise. Our solution on the physical model was to "pre-wrap" each steel frame with rope, meaning we loop the rope around the entire length of the steel section. This is an extremely time-consuming process, so we were hoping to avoid it in the actual installation; however, after many tests, we realized that pre-wrapping was still the best solution because it was the cleanest way to create a gripping surface that matches the rope, and it also helps with the spacing of the ropes. Without the pre-wrap, we would have to add extra loops between each section of rope to space them out properly. We were certain that this way would create much more inconsistencies and is actually much more time consuming. Since every steel section is a different length, the number of "spacer" loops would be different in every section.



