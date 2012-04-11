The Making of Screenplay: Part 2

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Several basic design parameters were set early in the conception of the project that shaped its geometry and form. Our main interest was in further expanding the range of optical and spatial effects in our work. For instance, in our reALIze installation, the project balances a play between a two-dimensional reading of the face (Muhammad Ali) and the three-dimensional field of lines and punching bags. For Screenplay, a similar principle applies, but this time, with a simple geometric field. We are interested in intensifying the viewer experience through this visual play to create an aesthetic wonder that we hope will ultimately encourage physical interaction.





We conceived of Screenplay as a simple wall that is made up of dense line-work. In its orthographic, or "straight on" view, the wall forms a meticulously organized series of patterns easily recognized by the viewer. As the viewer moves around the wall, its three-dimensional qualities reveal a more complex system of deep sectional cavities, twisting surfaces, and material densities at play. The experience is meant to build on the ‘on again/off again’ system of pattern legibility.



Here are a set of initial design drawings that show the project in its "straight on" elevation and plan views. Next week I will reveal the project in three dimensions through renderings and talk further about material selection.





