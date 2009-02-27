The Lawn Goodbye

Yet despite their attendant pleasures, lawns, these patches of viridian splendor leave much to be desired. Sucking up close to 240 gallons of water per person each day of the growing season, our beloved lawns are gradually depleting our natural water sources. Layer on the toxic soup of chemicals used to sustain them, and you can’t help wondering if we should use the earth for something more productive. Fritz Haeg thinks so. The 37-year-old Los Angeles artist is the mastermind of Edible Estates, an ongoing art/gardening project that transforms a typical suburban front lawn into an organic garden. Haeg launched the project on July 4, 2005, in Salina, Kansas.

The location wasn’t a random choice. Responding to the divisions he saw within the country following the 2004 election, Haeg wanted to help patch things up by working in the geographic center of the United States. After discussions with Stacy Switzer, curator of Grand Arts, a nonprofit art space and studio in Kansas City, Haeg got the idea for a lawn-to-garden project. "I really wanted to help people realize that they have a choice to make about how they use their land. Lawns are so pervasive and ubiquitous that we don’t really see them anymore," he says. Americans spend more than 30 billion dollars on lawn care each year just to keep up with the Joneses. Haeg sees our lawn lust as a symbolic demonstration of wealth and prosperity; for many the quest for the perfect postage stamp of curbside green has become as natural as cranking up the thermostat in the winter.

The Fotis made friends with neighbors by giving away some of the surplus the new garden produced. Lucky locals walked away with natural delicacies such as white beauty eggplants, Brandywine tomatoes, lemon cucumbers, kumquats, apricots, pears, purple sage, rosemary, and thyme.

That’s not the case for Jennifer and Michael Foti of Lakewood, California, a quintessential suburb on the southern edge of Los Angeles. After reading about Edible Estates on treehugger.com, Michael, a 37-year-old computer programmer, emailed Haeg. "Our lawn is flat, gets plenty of sunlight, and is totally pesticide-free. It’s also one of the brownest on the street, as my wife refuses to waste water on it," he wrote.

The house before the edible garden was installed.

The Fotis were among nearly 40 candidates Haeg considered during his seven-month search for the second installment of his project. They were a perfect fit. Not only was Michael an experienced and eager gardener, his thoughtful and articlate demeanor made him a good spokesperson for the project. And so during Memorial Day weekend last year, the Edible Estates team of 12 volunteers planted the 20-by-38-foot space with a dizzying amalgam of more than a hundred vegetables, fruits, and herbs. (Haeg covered the cost of all the planning and materials.)

The first iteration of the Edible Estates project was initiated on July 4, 2005, at the home of Stan and Priti Cox in Salina, Kansas.

Despite a few initial eyebrow raisings, Michael says, the garden was a hit. As a result Haeg has even gone so far as to trademark the name, now offcially referred to as Edible Estates, a Gardenlab project by Fritz Haeg. Of course, it didn’t hurt that each person who passed by walked away with produce. "I knew that I was going to have a lot more food than I could realistically eat, so it was very important to me that I give away as much as possible." Even so, the Fotis were still left with a hefty surplus. So besides canning and preserving, Jennifer started cooking Greek food to make use of all the tomatoes and eggplants.

The various stages of development unfold in the Southern California suburb, illustrating the stark transformation from everyday turf to extraordinary vegetation.