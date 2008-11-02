View Photos
The Food Pyramid in Practice
By Laure Joliet
The new Pyramid lunchbox takes the guesswork out of satisfying the daily recommended proportions of grains, fruits, protein, and vegetables, with the added bonus that it's streamlined and modern too.
Designed by Li Jianye, the Pyramid acts as a daily reminder that you're probably eating the wrong proportion of everything (where does wine fit in? How about cookies?). Perhaps the product might be more successful with children, as it would enable them to really see and understand what an ideal meal consists of–hopefully early enough for them to develop good eating habits that would follow them into adulthood.
