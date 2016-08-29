The final touch to illuminate your interior

Chandeliers are a piece of magnificence embodied in the glory of display. It adds immeasurably to the grandeur and graces of a venue. For an architect or an interior designer, a chandelier is just not a piece of light implant hanging with a ceiling or fixed on a wall. It is beautiful piece of art conceived and designed to complement the scheme, design and texture of the room. The brilliance of design and idea is the conception of fertile imagination, unique materials and flawless craftsmanship. When it comes to crafting the best of the chandeliers in the business today, in my opinion, none beats the expertise of Manooi. The cutting edge designs and exquisite craftsmanship is the brainchild of artist/designer couple János Héder and Judit Zoltai since 2005.

János Héder and Judit Zoltai

Manooi is a Budapest based company specializing in crystal chandeliers of the highest quality. With its timeless designs and legendary quality in crystal manufacturing, Manooi offers an extensive range of chandeliers for any settings (from classic to modern) with an aim to re-create and enhance the positivity of natural light in homes and public buildings.

Manooi understands the magic of crystal and its exceptional craftsmen produce the most exotic custom built chandeliers in one of its kind Manooi workshop. A series of quality control tests ensure maintenance of the highest quality and flawless craftsmanship. Not many people in the chandelier crafting business enjoy their work like Manooi does.

Vague crystal chandelier

Manooi creates designs for life, the designs full of energy, graces and grandeur which complement and add up to the charm of the place. Defining his ideology, "Light forms space – as an architect I work with light sources as determining elements of a given space." says János Héder, the lead designer at Manooi.

Ozero crystal chandeliers

Manooi Light Creations has been the choice of top architects, art lovers and interior designers around the world, for their special custom designed light installations. The overwhelming response from clients for custom designs has led Manooi to explore new possibility ever more exotic and bringing about solutions for every particular venue. Every single chandelier is a crafted with the best raw materials from crystal, suspension, cables and supporting materials at Manooi’s very own workshop. You can have a glance at their exhaustive collection on their website.



Deep Sky crystal chandelier

With every new collection, Manooi expands the frontiers of creativity by marrying simplicity and luxury, modernity and tradition, innovation and craftsmanship. While perfecting its products, Manooi sticks to its core values of limitless artistic creation, exclusivity and uncompromising quality.

