The Encore - Standing Out with Concrete Planters

As the preferred apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia, The Encore needed architectural landscape elements that would set it apart from the crowd giving it a truly premium feel as compared to conventional luxury apartments.

With their elegant design and plethora of options to choose from, Slick Rock, Inc stepped up to the plate, providing a variety of commercial concrete planters that certainly helped fit their needs.

Alongside renowned Landscape Architect Tyson Boutcher of Tyson Design Associates, they installed 26 concrete planters including:

Wrapped in the classic Olive color, these concrete planters provided the missing piece to the puzzle when it came to exemplifying The Encore’s luxurious features.