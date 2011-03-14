The Electrician-Free Sconce

The first that I've come across is the Hinge Sconce from the old budget modernist standby, CB2. What's more, it's on sale for a scant 50 bones. I like the shape of the lamp, which I'm sure is meant to mimic Arne Jacobsen's AJ series, but the black is pretty clean and I could easily see one on either side of the couch offering the illumination I need.

The Cord Lamp by Brendan Ravenhill.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Another comes from LA-based designer Brendan Ravenhill, and the more time I spend fantasizing about it the more I dig the Cord Lamp. It certainly juts out further into the room (two feet), but I really like how it pivots and has a kind of early modernist, industrial vibe. It goes for $170 but if you buy from Ravenhill's website he gives $20 to Amnesty International.

A classic, the Tolomeo lamp.

Finally, for those who want a classic, there's always the good old Tolomeo wall light by Michele di Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina.You can get them at Design Within Reach for $300, which might be a bit more than I'm up for spending. But if you can't live without a bit of 80s Italian design in your den, this is the jam.