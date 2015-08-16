The Designer of the Iconic Tripp Trapp Chair Discusses His Most Famous Work

An artful reminiscence of Rietveld’s 1934 Zig Zag chair—with a spare, wooden geometric frame in the shape of a letter Z, and bearing a name equally alliterative—the Tripp Trapp, designed by Peter Opsvik, distinguishes itself from other high chairs in that it allows children to sit closer and more intimately to the family dining table. "I tried to find a chair that allowed our [then] two-year-old son to sit comfortably together with us at the table," the Norwegian industrial designer recalls. "So I had to figure out the solution myself."