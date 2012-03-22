The Caesarstone Challenge Winners, Unveiled

Grand Prize Winner - The Caesarstone Firewall designed by hazel.wood design group and Carolyn Woods Design

Photo by Open Homes Photography

Photo by Open Homes Photography

Submitted as an example of unique application, The Caesarstone FireWall, received over 1,500 votes and the designers receive $3,000 worth of Caesarstone product.

Photo by Open Homes Photography

The Description: The Caesarstone FireWall is the focal point of this single family home in the Noe Valley neighborhood of San Francisco. They used large 3' x 3' square sections of honed Caesarstone Pebble slabs as cladding around a minimalist gas fireplace featuring a 60" horizontal line of fire. It's accented by a dark walnut wood mantel and paneling which disguises AV storage in the wall cavity. They carried the same Caesarstone into the kitchen, unifying the two spaces within the open plan of the main floor.

Small Space Winner - Greenwich Powder designed by Laura Kaehler Architects LLC

Designed by Laura Kaehler Architects, LLC / Project Designer: Laura Kaehler / Project Architect: Neil Bouknight / Team: Richard Basic, Cedric Araica, Sam Olsen / Interior Design by Laura Kaehler Architects, LLC (Project Designer: Michael Popowitz) / Photography by Michael Popowitz / Builder: Gallo Contracting / Cabinetry: Statham Woodworking / Countertop: Caesarstone "Pure White" by New England Stone

The Description:Our client desired a small powder room adjacent to his home office that is refreshing and invigorating. Ann Sacks "Highlighter" glass tile frames the view to the residence's lake and backyard, while also reflecting off side mirrors set within Ann Sacks "Snow Cap" glass. The Caesarstone "Pure White" counter completes this fresh and clean look. Kitchen & Bath Winner - Complex and Angular Double Vanity Top in "Pure White" designed by Fritz Jünker Design + Remodeling

Photo Credit: Ty Milford

Photo Credit: Ty Milford

The Description: The aim of this design was to create a vanity top that seemed to be carved out of a solid piece of material. To accomplish this, they employed complex fabrication methods to create a "seamless" construction, and proved to be a challenge that their Portland, Oregon–based fabricator was eager to attempt. The dimensions of the vanity top are 84"W x 23"D x 4"T, and includes two gently sloped basins that fall into a hidden linear drain, with wall-mounted faucets above. The vanity top is mounted on an American walnut vanity, which is floated above the floor with gentle lighting underneath to draw attention to the entire structure. Commercial & Hospitality - Peregrine Espresso Interior submitted by Scott Herbert of Aesthetic Answers LLC