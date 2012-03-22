The Caesarstone Challenge Winners, Unveiled
Grand Prize Winner - The Caesarstone Firewall designed by hazel.wood design group and Carolyn Woods Design
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Submitted as an example of unique application, The Caesarstone FireWall, received over 1,500 votes and the designers receive $3,000 worth of Caesarstone product.
The Description: The Caesarstone FireWall is the focal point of this single family home in the Noe Valley neighborhood of San Francisco. They used large 3' x 3' square sections of honed Caesarstone Pebble slabs as cladding around a minimalist gas fireplace featuring a 60" horizontal line of fire. It's accented by a dark walnut wood mantel and paneling which disguises AV storage in the wall cavity. They carried the same Caesarstone into the kitchen, unifying the two spaces within the open plan of the main floor.
Small Space Winner - Greenwich Powder designed by Laura Kaehler Architects LLC
The Description:Our client desired a small powder room adjacent to his home office that is refreshing and invigorating. Ann Sacks "Highlighter" glass tile frames the view to the residence's lake and backyard, while also reflecting off side mirrors set within Ann Sacks "Snow Cap" glass. The Caesarstone "Pure White" counter completes this fresh and clean look.
Kitchen & Bath Winner - Complex and Angular Double Vanity Top in "Pure White" designed by Fritz Jünker Design + Remodeling
The Description: The aim of this design was to create a vanity top that seemed to be carved out of a solid piece of material. To accomplish this, they employed complex fabrication methods to create a "seamless" construction, and proved to be a challenge that their Portland, Oregon–based fabricator was eager to attempt. The dimensions of the vanity top are 84"W x 23"D x 4"T, and includes two gently sloped basins that fall into a hidden linear drain, with wall-mounted faucets above. The vanity top is mounted on an American walnut vanity, which is floated above the floor with gentle lighting underneath to draw attention to the entire structure.
Commercial & Hospitality - Peregrine Espresso Interior submitted by Scott Herbert of Aesthetic Answers LLC
The Description: Peregrine Espresso is an independent coffee shop in Washington, D.C., known throughout the city as one of the best places for quality coffee. Having already created the successful Peregrine brand and the design of their first location, Aesthetic Answers directed the expansion and construction of the second location. With a blank slate to work with, the challenge was to design an environment that would easily be recognizable as "Peregrine" to its recurring customers, while not being identical to the original, and thus stay true to its "independent" coffee shop roots. Caesarstone quartz surfaces, reclaimed wood, concrete, and exposed brick were the central elements in creating a natural and clean look. The espresso bar was custom designed and made from Caesarstone and wood. Aesthetic Answers also created a seating area out of wood, with custom Caesarstone tabletops, in the bay window at the front of the store and strategically placed a standing Caeserstone counter along the wall opposite of the service counter. Every aspect of Peregrine’s second location reflects Peregrine original location but with a classy touch that integrates the vibe of the new neighborhood.