The Avant/Garde Diaries

One of my favorite videos highlights a pair of Berlin-based operations, one a kind of convenience store/cafe in an old bus and the other a kind of creative collective called Balestra Berlin.

Also be sure to check out some interiors action in the video that pairs Marco Velardi of the great Milan and Barcelona-based magazine Apartamento with Christopher Nying, the founder of the Swedish clothing company Our Legacy.

Finally, check out this video on the Parisian bookstore Ofr and the illustrator Sophie Toulouse.