The Artful Dodger

In 50 years, more than 176 million fans have entered the turnstiles at Dodger Stadium, the mid-century modern ballpark nestled in Los Angeles’s Chavez Ravine. Taking a page from stat-happy baseball, we run the numbers on the past five decades of this architectural and sporting icon.

When owner Walter O’Malley moved the team from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for the 1958 season, he envisioned the as-yet-unbuilt Dodger Stadium with water features, Disneyland-style trams, and 80,000 seats in "an outdoor cathedral of trees." He settled for 56,000 (unobstructed) seats and scattered palms.