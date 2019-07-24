The Artful Dodger
When owner Walter O’Malley moved the team from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for the 1958 season, he envisioned the as-yet-unbuilt Dodger Stadium with water features, Disneyland-style trams, and 80,000 seats in "an outdoor cathedral of trees." He settled for 56,000 (unobstructed) seats and scattered palms.
