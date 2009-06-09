I’ll introduce the 24-minute film and then invite all showfloor-weary wanderers to take a load off and enjoy the rarely-seen early work of a director who's subsequently made quite a name for himself as the director of the feature film "Thumbsucker" as well as music videos for Yoko Ono, Blonde Redhead, Pulp and Air.



For a little tour of the Mills' oeuvre check out this site and be sure to watch the video he did for Blonde Redhead’s "Top Ranking" starring the very talented close pal Miranda July. And to see "The Architecture of Reassurance" at Dwell on Design make your way to the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday June 28th for our screening at 2:30 on the Design Innovation Stage.



