The Architectural Paintings of Danny Heller

Artbound by KCET is a great journal of the arts and culture in Southern California, and we're especially big fans of its videos. Dwell was down in Palm Springs last week scouting around and we were very happy to discover just what a comprehensive look at the current state of desert modernism the video "Future Perfect: The Midcentury Modern Painting of Danny Heller" offers. Check out Heller's paintings of Palm Springs, hear from local preservationists, and even get a glimpse inside the restoration of a William Krisel house. As a quick hit of what's new, and what's new with what's old, in Palm Springs, California, Artbound's 11-minute video hits it out of the park. Watch below and read the article from which the video springs here.