Whether the signature work of star architects is your bread and butter, or you're a complete rookie in the realm of bold-faced design, you'll adore this quick, charming tour of the modern buildings that matter. Made by the Barcelona-based illustrator Federico Gonzalez and Andrea Stinga, the short video skips through the modernist canon from Aalto to Zaha, celebrating 26 of modernism's greatest practitioners accompanied by their most famous buildings. More fun, however, is watching with your pals and arguing over the omissions. Gehry over Gropius?!?!?! That's enough to bring down the (Bau)haus.

The ABC of Architects from fedelpeye on Vimeo.