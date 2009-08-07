The 1FORMTABLE by British designer John Grabham is one such piece. Made from Corian (a solid surfacing material by DuPont), It boasts three functions: a planar overhanging table surface, a covered curve underneath for storing books and personal items, and a second curve that holds 18 DVDs.

This magic number three vaguely reminds me of Established & Sons' 'Table, Bench, Chair' that was a hit in Milan this past April (another of their series was covered in Dwell's Process section in February 08). Designed by Sam Hecht/Industrial Facility, it also differentiated various functional areas along the length of a streamlined surface -- simple, effective.

Although John Grabham's product might be more aptly named 'Table, Storage, Drawer,' it is nevertheless a very striking, organically-shaped piece that would make any living room ooze with space-saving style.