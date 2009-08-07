The 1Formtable
The 1Formtable

By Tiffany Chu
While multifunctional furniture systems that open and unfold and morph into fifty different pieces are quite cool and impressive, there is something elegant about simple, yet multifunctional designs devoid of all these transformer bells and whistles.

The 1FORMTABLE by British designer John Grabham is one such piece. Made from Corian (a solid surfacing material by DuPont), It boasts three functions: a planar overhanging table surface, a covered curve underneath for storing books and personal items, and a second curve that holds 18 DVDs.

This magic number three vaguely reminds me of Established & Sons' 'Table, Bench, Chair' that was a hit in Milan this past April (another of their series was covered in Dwell's Process section in February 08). Designed by Sam Hecht/Industrial Facility, it also differentiated various functional areas along the length of a streamlined surface -- simple, effective.

Although John Grabham's product might be more aptly named 'Table, Storage, Drawer,' it is nevertheless a very striking, organically-shaped piece that would make any living room ooze with space-saving style.

